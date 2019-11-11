Lexington prepares for unusually early winter weather

Rain will transition into snow Monday night in Lexington with more snow in the forecast for Tuesday.

On average, the first snowfall in Lexington doesn't happen until Nov. 29. The first inch of snow comes in around Dec. 20.

With a winter system coming in early this year, it's crucial for drivers to take extra caution on potentially slick roads.

"You want to leave at least six to ten seconds between you and the car ahead of you and be careful, especially on bridges and overpasses," said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass Division. "That's where you're going to see the road slick up earliest, even before you think there's any trouble out there."

Ground temperatures have been sitting around 40 degrees, which could help keep roads from getting slick. Bridges and overpasses will likely freeze much faster.

Looking back at records, Lexington had a trace of snow as early as Oct. 6 in 1952, and the earliest measurable snow on Oct. 9, 1972.

The deepest snow depth during a November in Lexington was eight inches recorded on Nov. 20, 1950.