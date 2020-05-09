Lexington protestors call on Gov. Beshear to cancel rent

More than a dozen people painted their car windows and created signs to protest rent and mortgage payments in Lexington.

The #CancelRent movement has gained national attention. It calls on government officials to cancel rent or mortgage payments until more people can find jobs to afford a place to live.

"We don't want anyone to end up homeless because of this pandemic," started Katie Kilcoyne with Lexington Housing Justice Collective. "We don't want anyone evicted, that shouldn't be happening because of something that's out of everyone's control."

Kilcoyne and others gathered in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Lexington to begin their socially distanced car protest drive through parts of Lexington including past the courthouse.

"June first evictions that have already been filed are going to be processed and then July first people can begin filing evictions again," Kilcoyne said.

Their goal is to continue the protest until they grab the attention of Governor Beshear and he cancels those payments until residents have enough time to find new work.