Lexington psychologist has advice for parents talking with their kids about protests

It may be difficult for adults to get away from images of the recent protests, but what effect could they be having on children?

A Lexington child psychologist says conversations about what’s happening can be helpful.

Doctor Katherine Stone sees patients as young as preschool-age, up through young adults. She says what’s happening right now gives parents a chance to honest conversations with their kids.

“Absolutely, parents should be talking to the kids about what’s happening,” says Dr. Stone. “One of the worst things we can do right now is not taking this opportunity to educate our kids, to have dialogue in our family, to look at our own prejudices and our own bias.”

The tone of those conversations will vary, depending on the child’s age and on where the child is in terms of their mental health.

Toddlers don’t need to see images that could potentially scare them, but as they get older, kids will have questions that parents can help with.

“If you have a preteen and above, they can handle this conversation, and really they need to learn this. It is OK for our kids to feel discomfort. It’s OK for our kids to feel sad, and it’s OK for our kids to feel scared. This is when true learning occurs.”

Dr. Stone says it’s also important to talk to your kids if you’re thinking about going to a protest with them. Both before, about what they expect to see, and after, about what they thought.

“You listen more than you preach or teach. Kids learn so much more when you allow them the opportunity to verbalize what they think.”

Dr. Stone says if your kid has a smartphone, they’ve probably been exposed to more than you are aware of, so those conversations can help.

