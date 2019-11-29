Lexington public works asking public to properly dispose of Christmas lights

With Thanksgiving 2019 in the rear-view mirror, lots of families will begin putting up their Christmas trees and hanging lights around the house. For many, that will likely mean coming along a string of lights that just don’t work anymore.

Instead of throwing old lights into their home recycling bins, however, the City of Lexington is asking people to bring them to selected bins around the city.

Workers at the recycling center say strings of lights can get tangled up in the recycling machines, causing them to have to shut down the machines and unravel the mess, sometimes several times a day.

Lights disposed of in the proper receptacles around the city, however, will go to the city’s e-waste center for handling.

Old lights aren’t the only item city leaders are trying to get a better handle on.

"The other thing that causes that problem are plastic bags or plastic film you get with air pockets in them, in Amazon boxes, for example,” says Angela Poe with Environmental Quality and Public Works. “You need to remove those before you recycle your Amazon box because that plastic film gets wrapped around all the parts around the recycle center as well."

There are 12 Lexington businesses participating in the holiday lights recycling program. Click here for a list of participating locations.

Residents can also take lights directly to the Electronics Recycling Center at 1306 Versailles Road.

