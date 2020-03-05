Lexington rabbis help deliver supplies to Tenn. storm victims

Three rabbis from Lexington are back from Tennessee, after helping people affected by the devastating tornadoes there.

In the past, Rabbi Litvin along with others from the Chabad of the Bluegrass have gone to help areas impacted by natural disasters, and Wednesday they personally delivered supplies to those in Tennessee.

On Wednesday morning, Rabbi Litvin got together with other rabbis and he says they felt strongly that they needed to help those in need after the deadly tornado ripped through Tennessee.

By that evening, they gathered $65,000 worth of brand new shoes, clothing, coats, and much more and personally drove the supplies down to Nashville to deliver them to a community resource center that would help distribute them.

After returning to help those in Tennessee, Rabbi Litvin described what it was like seeing the destruction and community first hand.

"While at the same time, extremely emotionally hard was also uplifting to see the faith in that community that despite the loss, they were there both not only rebuilding themselves but helping those around them helping their community," Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said.

Rabbi Litvin also tells us while the cleanup process continues across Tennessee, they're staying in touch with groups so they can provide any more help if needed.

The items the Chabad of the Bluegrass provided came from their program called Project Friendship. It's already been helping provide clothes to those in need here across the Commonwealth.