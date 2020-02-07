Lexington rabbit up for adoption after losing leg

A Lexington rabbit is looking for a new home.

According to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control, officers got a call from a concerned person about a pet rabbit that was hurt had not been properly cared for.

Animal control says the rabbit, named Princess, had sustained an injury to her leg causing her bone to be exposed. They say she was barely able to walk.

Princess was removed from the property and charges were filed.

Animal control says Princess's leg had to be amputated, but she has recovered nicely.

They say she is now available for adoption through the Lexington Humane Society.

You can report animal abuse and neglect by calling 859-255-9033.