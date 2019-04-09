Lexington ranked top 30 in U.S. News 'Best Places to Live'

Lexington can claim regional bragging rights in a new report analyzing the 125 most populous metropolitan areas in the country.

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2019 Best Places to Live list, and it ranks Lexington No. 29.

Lexington beat other metropolitan areas like Cincinnati (No. 39), Knoxville (No. 46) and Louisville (No. 64) in the list, which looks at desirability, value, job market, quality of life and net migration. Lexington received high marks in value, which helped the city make the top 30.

Austin, Denver and Colorado Springs were the top three on the list. San Juan, Puerto Rico ranked at the bottom of the list with California cities Bakersfield and Stockton ranking the lowest among cities in the 50 states.