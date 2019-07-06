Lexington realtor feels tremors and aftershocks of major California earthquake

Lexington realtor Whitney Pannell was visiting her son in Los Angeles when she experienced not one, but two earthquakes.

Whitney Pannell took a video of her shaking ceiling fan during Friday's 7.1 magnitude earthquake

"It was more like being on a boat and I got kind of nauseous and got a bit dizzy," Pannell said.

Pannell and her husband were staying at their apartment in Burbank, California. She said Friday's 7.1 magnitude earthquake was the more intense of the two events in California this week.

"It really started vibrating and I looked up at the light fixture and it was shaking and I yelled to my husband, 'Honey, honey! We're having an earthquake!'" Pannell said.

Pannell's 15-year-old son, Parker, moved to the Los Angeles area less than one year ago to pursue an acting career. He was playing basketball when he felt the tremors.

"I started feeling rumbling and the trees were moving and I thought my eyes were bugging or something and then I thought, 'Wait, concrete doesn't move!'" he said.

The Pannells have friends who also happened to be staying in their own apartment in downtown Los Angeles during the time of the earthquake. Pannell said her friend was terrified of the rocking motion.

"They were on the 16th floor, there's a lot of sway," Pannell said.

Pannell said she remembers feeling an earthquake when she was eight years old in Lexington. She said this earthquake felt far more powerful, but she believes California is more prepared than Kentucky for this type of natural disaster.

"The construction of the buildings here is probably a little better prepared here than those buildings near the New Madrid fault in Kentucky," Pannell said.

Experts from the U.S. Geological Survey advise people indoors to drop, cover and hold in place in an open area until shaking stops. Those outside should move away from objects that could fall, and drivers should slowly come to a stop and watch for cracks in the road after the event.