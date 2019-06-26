Lexington realtor using inflatable unicorn, dinosaur to sell home

A Lexington realtor is using a new strategy to sell a home, and she is utilizing some inflatable animals to get it done.

If you look at the Zillow listing for the home at 1029 Juniper Drive in Lexington, the first photo you will see is the house along with an inflatable unicorn and dinosaur.

Lynn Keyland is the owner and realtor of the property. Keyland's son David was inside the Tyrannosaurus rex while her daughter Vanessa played the role of the unicorn. They modeled the bathroom, living room and front yard along with other areas of the home, and it has helped make the listing very popular on the website.

"They started average for Fayette County, and since then we've had over 2,600 views," Keyland said.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house is currently listed at $195,000. It has received more than 5,000 views on Zillow.

"They're talking about my listing, so even though they may not be interested, someone they know might be interested," Keyland said.

Open houses are scheduled for 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday and 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday.