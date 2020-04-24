Lexington records only 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in Lexington.

According to the health department, there are now 232 cases in Lexington. That’s 2 new cases since Thursday.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the city. That makes two days without a COVID-19 related death. A death reported on Wednesday followed over two weeks without a COVID-19 related death in Lexington.

77% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The current official state numbers are 3,481 cases, with 191 total deaths.

