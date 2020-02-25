Lexington recovering from potholes after a rainy start to the year

The rain, snow, and cold can cause some headaches, in more ways than one.

It can be annoying when it happens, but it can also tear up our roads.

"Potholes form when there is moisture that seeps into tiny cracks," Natasha Lacy, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said. "Then cracks then become large and form what we do call potholes."

On top of the more than 8 inches of rain we have seen so far this year in Lexington, the cold weather plays a factor too, causing the pavement to expand and contract, making the holes even larger. However, days like today, with more mild temperatures, give crews a chance to tackle the issue.

"Crews repair potholes whenever the weather permits them to," Lacy said. "Generally we like a warm sunny day, but we can't always have that, so today is working for them to be out doing repairs."

If you see workers on the side of the road with brightly colored vests on, make sure to give them some extra room to do their work, so that they can make it home safe.

"Please give space to the crews, this is a mobile operation," Lacy said. "Slow down when you see they are working because we want to make sure all our employees get home safe to their families."

They should be pretty easy to spot, with bright arrows to indicate that you need to move over, and a police car with lights following closely behind.

If you see a pothole that needs to be repaired, you can let the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet know by calling 1-877-FOR-KYTC or 1-800 PATCH IT.

You can also visit them online by clicking here.