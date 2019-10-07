Lexington rehabilitation house hopes to see major impact in opioid crisis following grant announcement

In a battle the U.S. has been fighting for decades, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the opioid epidemic has claimed about 400,000 lives since 1999.

After the announcement of a multi-million dollar grant awarded to the University of Kentucky to help reduce opioid overdose deaths, a local rehabilitation program sees new hope in the fight.

"People are finally starting to recognize that if we don't do something fast we're going to be in a world of trouble," CEO and President of The Shepherd's House Jerod Thomas said.

It's a realization that had already hit The Shepherd's House hard.

"We're ground zero for this battle," Thomas said.

According to the CDC, there are 192 drug overdose deaths every day. This problem is right here in our backyard as Kentucky ranks fifth in the nation for the number of opioid overdose deaths.

It's a ranking that caught national attention and secured a spot in a four-year study by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, pouring $87 million into the University of Kentucky to help reduce opioid overdose deaths.

"With this, we can finally start chasing the outcomes and find out what treatments work and what does not,” Thomas said. “At the same time, it gives us money to start new programs and reach more people than we already reach."

For those on the frontlines fighting day in and day out alongside people struggling with addiction, this represents the first signs of hope for a victory.

"The overdose rates are coming down, the money is coming in, and we're starting to get a handle on this,” Thomas said. “So this is the first year we've really been optimistic."