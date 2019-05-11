Lexington religious leader, two others, face federal charges in murder-for-hire plot

From left: Mahmoud Shalash, John Sadiqullah, and Abdul Hadi (Photos: Woodford County Detention Center)
Updated: Sat 7:39 AM, May 11, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Three men, including an Islamic religious leader in Lexington, have been charged in a murder-for-hire plot.

According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, Mahmoud Shalash, imam at the Islamic Center of Lexington, 31-year-old John Sadiqullah, and 34-year-old Abdul Hadi are charged with conspiring to hire a hitman to kill someone.

The men were unaware that the person they solicited for the murder was secretly working with the federal government.

The three men are being held in the Woodford County Detention Center.

 
