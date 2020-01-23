Lexington resale store selling some of Anita Madden's clothes

We are 100 days away from the Kentucky Derby, and you can't mention the run for the roses without thinking of the derby eve parties and Lexington socialite Anita Madden.

Shop the Anita Madden Collection beginning Friday at Pops Resale. (WKYT)

Madden died in 2018, but her passion for giving is living on.

Inside Pops Resale, you can find vinyl by the thousands and merch from the Beetles.

But there's one treasure in the back that store owner Dan Shorr, better known as Pop, wanted to show off.

Pop purchased clothes from the estate of famed derby hostess Anita Madden.

"She has some very interesting items," said Pop.

Pop says the store has the bulk of what was available.

Her clothes tell you she was never afraid to be the spotlight of the party.

"Her derby parties were legendary. So many people know about her parties and it just shows me she was not afraid to show herself off and to have a good time," said Pop. "And some of these are just unlike anything you're going to find anywhere else. I don't think there's going to be any issue in finding a good home for these clothes."

The Madden Collection will be on sale Friday.

"I think people will want to own a piece of Lexington history basically," said Pop.

A portion of the sales will go to the Bluegrass Boys Ranch, an important charity to the madden family.