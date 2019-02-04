Lexington restaurant closed indefinitely due to water damage

A Lexington restaurant is closed for another day after a pipe burst during last week's cold weather.

Nick Ryan's, a restaurant in downtown, has been closed for four days, and the owners are busy cleaning up.

"We started receiving some water from the upstairs apartments," said Bradley Scott, owner of Nick Ryan's. "It sounds like one of the apartment pipes burst and then on Thursday night after 24 hours of running it started coming out of the ceiling."

The water damaged the ceilings, soaked into the floor boards and destroyed insulation inside their dining room. Fortunately, paintings hanging in the restaurant were not damaged.

"We're worried about our employees, trying to figure out how we can keep them retained and paid," Scott said. "I know everybody is just on pins and needles not knowing where we stand, and we just need to get back open."

At this time, Scott says he isn't sure how long this process will take, but he is hoping to be back open for customers as soon as possible.

"Hopefully the construction guy's can come in and bust it up pretty quick and get the doors back open," said Scott. "So, Valentine's Day is coming around and we'd love to be open for that."

The owners say that they are meeting with their insurance adjuster. After that meeting, they'll have a better idea of when they'll be able to reopen.