Lexington restaurant raises money to end child hunger

The Lockbox restaurant at the 21C Museum Hotel hosted an evening of fine dining for a cause.

The menu included hoe cakes, pork shank, sweet potatoes and a pumpkin pie for dessert, all made in Kentucky.

50 percent of the proceeds went to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end child hunger.

"This is a great opportunity to shed some light on what is needed in this time," Executive Chef Cody DeRossett said.

The charity dinner made DeRossett reflect on where he spent a lot of time during his childhood.

"Eastern Kentucky right next door to us and southeastern Kentucky and that Appalachia region, there's a lot of poverty out there, a lot more than what people realize," he said,

He sees this as a good opportunity to shed light on what's happening in Kentucky.

"The kids go unattended and because it is so rural, a lot of times they just get overlooked," DeRossett said.

It's not lost on him and his kitchen that while his guests wine and dine, one in seven children in the U.S. go hungry.

With the holidays approaching, he's going to continue doing good beyond the charitable dinner.

"We take for granted how much we just throw away in a given day and how much can be reused and re purposed and sent out to the local food drives," DeRossett said.

He'll continue share his gift of feeding guests in his old Kentucky home.