Bluegrass Hospitality Group serves food to first responders

The Bluegrass Hospitality Group is firing up the grill outside.

The Lexington restaurants that make up the group, including Malone's, Drake's, OBC Kitchen, and Aqua Sushi, are teaming up with local businesses to feed first responders.

'We’ll take lunch to them and try to spread a little hope and hospitality during this time," said Amber Cook, marketing director for BHG.

Workers are cooking up lunch for the Bluegrass’ biggest heroes, such as medical professionals, the police force and firefighters, starting this week.

"We’re going to do a little bit of a variety, a sandwich option, a salad and then our famous mini burgers," Cook said.

The meals will be delivered to city’s biggest heroes by the Drake's food truck.

"We’ll be preparing the mini burgers out of the truck, but we’ve also put in place a lot of standards in terms of where tables will be set and how those will be stocked, so there’s no interaction between our team and those coming out to get their food," Cook said.

These essential personnel are working to help other each other while they keep the state healthy and safe.

"Everybody is so passionate and we each have different gifts and I just feel like we can all come together and use those gifts and talents to really make a difference.