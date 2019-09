Susan G. Komen is partnering with several restaurants across Central Kentucky to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Restaurants will create an original, pink dessert to offer customers in honor of breast cancer survivors.

A portion of the dessert profits will go to support Komen Kentucky's mission to invest in cancer research.

There are also several Louisville restaurants taking part.

Confections for the Cure will run from Sept. 15 through Sept. 21.

Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.