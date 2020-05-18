Lexington retail stores preparing to reopen Wednesday

It’s a pretty exciting week in Kentucky, shops getting ready to reopen on Wednesday.

But there are some things that you should be ready for before you just head in.

Some stores are making hand sanitizer, masks and gloves a requirement of their customers.

While others, like Peggy Queen at Peggy’s Gifts and Accessories, is making it an option for her customers. She ordered PPE long ago when the virus began to make its way toward Kentucky, knowing it would impact her store.

She says in her 30 years as an owner she’s seen a lot but never expected this.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, one thing she’s confident about is having her loyal customers walk through the door prepared to follow guidelines. Which is why she’s offering PPE for those who want it but hoping common sense will rule the day.

“It’s the honor system," Queen said. "I’m not gonna be checking temperatures will probably post of all sign please don’t enter if you are sick but I’m not gonna be a hall monitor I feel like we’re going to help enforce the 6 feet rule and will make sure whatever the governor says like right now I think it’s groups of 10 or fewer so a limited just as he raises the requirements will just keep it up with whatever the governor tells us.”

Store owners who have been operating on different hours since COVID-19 restrictions hope things will be going back to normal after they reopen Wednesday.