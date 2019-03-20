Lexington reveals 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan

Lexington city organizers are looking decades down the road with their new 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

The transportation plan covers Fayette and Jessamine Counties and outlines how to best spend federal transportation dollars on projects in the area.

In the Lexington area, the population is estimated to reach 500,000 people by 2045. The plan, which is updated every five years, accounts for that growth.

"While no one likes to sit in traffic, it’s an indicator of the economy is doing well and our city is continuing to grow," said Kenzie Gleason, a Lexington transportation planner.

The new plan includes large transportation projects with improvements to most of New Circle Road and portions of Man O' War Boulevard in Fayette County.

In Jessamine County, an Eastern Bypass project is expected to be finished in the next six years.

"We also have a reconfiguration of an intersection in Wilmore and some improvements on a dangerous bridge here in Nicholasville," said Jessamine County Judge-Executive David West.

A project not found in the plan is the estimated $150 million I-75 connector from Nicholasville to Richmond.

"At $10 million a mile projected cost of construction, I think that there are some other alternatives that might be a lot less costly to the state," West said. "They are looking at those now."

The project, however, could make its way back into future plans, according to organizers.

They are now asking the public to read the plan and offer their input, either online or at a public meeting next week. The plan will be online for the public to view and comment on until April 13.

The public meeting is next Tuesday at the Tates Creek Branch of the Lexington Public Library at 5:30 p.m.

