Lexington rings in holiday season with tree lighting

Lexington officially launched into the holiday season with the help of Santa and the city’s official Christmas tree.

Thousands gathered in Triangle Park to view the tradition.

With the turn of a key, Mayor Linda Gorton, Santa Claus and a special guest lit up downtown with a colorful glow of a 50 foot tree.

For many of the people attending the event, it’s a family tradition. Others say they wanted to start the holiday season on a high note.

“I just love the Christmas spirit. It is amazing,” said Eva Broaddus.

The event was put together with the help of Lexington’s Department of Parks and Recreation. It also featured Christmas carolers and concession stands.

