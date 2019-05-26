Lexington road closed as police negotiate with barricaded man

Multiple units are on Backhand Court off of Spangler Drive negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself in a home.

Photo: WKYT

Officers say they received multiple reports that shots had been fired in the area just after 4 a.m.

When they arrived, police discovered the shots came from the man’s home, and that he was inside with a gun and wouldn’t come out.

An emergency response unit is on the scene trying to negotiate with the man, and figure out why he was firing shots. Investigators believe the man may be a danger to himself.

Residents along Spangler Drive have been asked to shelter in place, while neighbors in immediate proximity to the man’s home have been evacuated. Spangler Drive has been shut down.

WKYT is following this story and will update it with additional information as it becomes available.

