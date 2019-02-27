Lexington road crews battling growing number of potholes

It's a busy time for road crews. "We have a numerous amount of potholes this year," said Darrell Watkins, a public service worker for Lexington Streets and Roads.

With the nonstop rainy conditions we've had for the winter months and freezing temperatures at times, this has helped develop a high number of potholes across the city. "The rain has been very effective on these potholes. They're developing with the rain and the freezing temperatures mixed together, causes for lots of potholes,"' said Watkins.

The biggest problem? They're filling potholes only to have rain to wash it away. "Right now we have a lot of reoccurring potholes. You may call them in. We go out and take of it. A good rain comes through, we're back out again," said Watkins.

Crews are filling up to 100 potholes a day and dry weather days in a row means work gets accomplished. But what's the best thing you can do if you run across a rim-rocking pothole? "Dial 3-1-1 and report the pothole and the location. We're generally there within 48 hours, if not the next day," said Watkins.

If a pothole causes damage to your car, Watkins said to immediately document where it happened, take photos, and then call 3-1-1 to file a claim.