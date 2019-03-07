Lexington road crews gearing up for late-season winter blast

The first flakes started falling Thursday afternoon, a sign of what was to come and proof that winter isn't over.

"You know, I can remember it snowing on Derby Day before, so hopefully this is kind of a last gasp of Old Man Winter, but that remains to be seen," said Lexington Streets and Roads Director Rob Allen.

Allen said road crews would report to work in two waves, with overnight personnel arriving around 10:00 p.m. and morning crews clocking in at around 4:00 a.m.

The department would then monitor road conditions and begin treating roads throughout the night, paying close attention to bridges, hills, overpasses, and even Rupp Arena, Allen said.

Even though it's late in the season, the department still has thousands of tons of salt on hand, more than enough to get the city through the remainder of winter, Allen said.

Allen explained they had considered pretreating roads this time but decided against it, concerned roads would be too wet to apply brine.

"Also, for much of the day today, temperatures were below freezing, so we really didn't want to add basically salt ice water to the road and create any slick situations," Allen said.

Some of the snow that fell Sunday is still on the ground and now parts of central Kentucky could see another one to three inches overnight and into Friday.

"You know the problem we had earlier in the week was there wasn't that much snow and it was real slushy and folks thought 'Oh, you know, not that much snow, I can drive like normal,'" Allen said, "and it really does create a hydroplane slick situation and everyone needs to be careful regardless of the amount of snow we get because we're going to be right there on the freeze line."

Allen recommends drivers lower their speed and limit their trips until crews have had a chance to clear roads of tomorrow's mess.

Road crews will catch a break this time: an incoming warm front should help to melt away whatever snow does fall by Friday afternoon.