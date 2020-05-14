Lexington road closed, two people critically injured in crash

Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a pole in Lexington.

It happened in the 800 block of West High Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

West High Street is shut down at South Broadway. Officials expect it to be closed for hours.

Police say the driver of the Jeep fled the scene on foot. They are bringing out a K9 unit to try and track that person.

Investigators with the Collision Reconstruction Unit are on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

