Lexington school celebrates rare snow day by singing 'Hard Knock Life'

A Lexington school celebrated their snow day on Wednesday by creating their own rendition of a popular song from the musical "Annie."

The Lexington School, a private preschool through middle school, posted a video on Facebook of the students and teachers singing "It's a Hard Knock Life."

While many schools in Lexington often get snow days often during winter, closings for The Lexington School are rare-- making it an ongoing joke between schools.

In the video, they thank their founder and principal for "finally giving the kids a snow day."