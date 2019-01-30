Lexington school celebrates rare snow day by singing 'Hard Knock Life'

Photo: The Lexington School Facebook
Updated: Wed 4:02 PM, Jan 30, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington school celebrated their snow day on Wednesday by creating their own rendition of a popular song from the musical "Annie."

The Lexington School, a private preschool through middle school, posted a video on Facebook of the students and teachers singing "It's a Hard Knock Life."

While many schools in Lexington often get snow days often during winter, closings for The Lexington School are rare-- making it an ongoing joke between schools.

In the video, they thank their founder and principal for "finally giving the kids a snow day."

 
