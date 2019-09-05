Lexington seeking bids from businesses to restore paper recycling services

Lexington may be moving closer to re-establishing paper recycling in the city.

According to a release from Mayor Linda Gorton’s office, the city has posted a request for proposals to businesses that may want to provide the service.

“We’ve done our homework and put together a request for proposals (RFP) that will provide Lexington with a sound paper recycling operation,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “We’ve found that traditional options are no longer available. It has taken time, but I think we now have a clear picture of what is needed.”

Gorton suspended paper recycling in June, saying there was no market for recycled paper. The release states that the city couldn’t even give the recycled product away, and had no room to store it.

“People ask me about it all the time,” Gorton said. “They say they’re not comfortable putting paper in the trash, and neither am I. We’re all anxious to get back to recycling.”

The City has already invested in equipment to improve its aluminum sorting machine and is considering buying equipment to improve glass recycling.

