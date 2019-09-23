Lexington sees first confirmed flu case of the season

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting the city's first case of the flu for the 2019-20 flu season.

There were five flu-related deaths in Lexington last year and 506 confirmed cases of the flu.

The CDC estimates as many as 25 percent of the population gets the flu annually.

"A seasonal flu shot is recommended to all people ages 6 months and older and is the best way to avoid getting the flu," LFCHD spokesperson Kevin Hall said.

The health department is providing free flu shots to the community from 1-7 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Fayette Mall.