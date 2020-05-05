Lexington sees jump in COVID-19 cases due to outbreak at Federal Medical Center

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports there are now 313 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

That's an increase of 20 cases since Monday.

The health department says the new number of cases includes 18 inmates at the Federal Medical Center, bringing the total there to 53, including one staff member.

There have been a total of nine deaths in Fayette County that are considered COVID-19 related.

The health department's dashboard shows 66% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The current official state numbers are 5,245 cases, with 261 total deaths.