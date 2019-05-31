Lexington senior accepted into three military academies

A Lexington student has chosen between the three military academies she was accepted into as she graduates high school next week.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report Anna Marie Gilligan, who attends Henry Clay High School, received acceptances from the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“This is everything I could have ever hoped and worked for,” the 18-year-old told the Herald-Leader. “Everything I did, all of the struggles and the time management… it was worth it.”

Gilligan accepted the appointment to the Naval Academy. She was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. Andy Barr, and both sang her praises for her accomplishments.

The senior participated in cross-country, lacrosse and swimming while at Henry Clay while she was a JROTC cadet.

