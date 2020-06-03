Lexington senior, double organ transplant recipient, receives his diploma

Fayette County seniors received the final piece in their graduation: their diplomas.

Photo: WKYT

It’s a particularly special achievement for one senior, Marquis Davis.

Last year, Davis underwent a heart and kidney transplant. Yesterday, he joined his fellow Frederick Douglass seniors in collecting his diploma.

“There was times I didn’t think I’d be able to walk across to get my diploma,” Davis says. “But, I still found a way to do it.”

Each student was given a time slow to be able to walk up and get their diplomas while staying socially distant.

