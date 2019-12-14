Lexington seniors wrap hundreds of present for central Kentucky kids

Seniors at Highgrove in Lexington got into the holiday spirit on Saturday, while giving back at the same time.

Members of the community spent the day wrapping presents for more than 500 kids in central Kentucky as part of the Toy Chest Children’s Charity.

Directors at the center say it proves that people can wrap presents and get into the Christmas spirit at any age.

“I always say this time of year it doesn’t matter what your chronological age is, we’re all kind of a kid at Christmas time,” says Amy Friskney, President of the Toy Chest Children’s Charity. “So, this just kind of brings that spirit to all of us, and then just the ability to give back in our community.”

All of the toys were donated by the community and through sponsors and grants.

