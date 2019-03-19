Lexington shelter rescues dog whose foot was stuck in trap for more than a week

They say she likes to give kisses and is a big fan of cuddling.

Photos: Paws 4 a Cause

Nearly two weeks ago, a Kentucky dog was found with a steel trap clamped around one of her feet. Rescuers with Paws 4 the Cause say Skye likely had the trap on her foot for more than a week, and that she had three puppies in tow when she was found.

Once she was found, Skye was rushed to a local veterinarian who attempted to save the severely emaciated dog. Skye survived her operation, but a few of her toes had to be surgically removed in order to free her from the trap.

"She was very lucky that she was found. She wouldn't have lasted much longer,” said Kathryn Myers of Paws 4 the Cause. "This girl has been through a lot."

Since being in the care of Paws 4 the Cause, Skye has already gained about five pounds. Her puppies are said to be doing fine as well, according to Paws 4 the Cause.

"She is doing great. She gives kisses, and she likes to snuggle. She has figured out how to get up on the bed and she just is such a loving dog that you wouldn't have even guessed she has been through so much,” Myers said.

But while Skye is doing better, Myers says it will still be a couple of weeks before she’s ready to be adopted.

Paws 4 the Cause says they could use help with Skye’s vet bills and their shelter is always in need of donations. You can donate here.