Lexington shelters at maximum capacity, asking for donations

Lexington's emergency weather plan is in place for Monday night as two area homeless shelters are at maximum capacity.

The Catholic Action Center and Hope Center are still accepting residents despite being full.

"Because we have overflow facilities, we're prepared for as many who needs to come in," said Carrie Thayer, Hope Center director of development.

Typically the Hope Center houses 180 people, but lately, officials say there's been 220 to 240 people staying there. The Catholic Action Center has 134 beds, but at least 170 have been staying there each night.

"We've got a whole big gathering room where people can have a chair, be warm, be safe, and out of the elements," said Ginny Ramsey, Director and Co-Founder of the Catholic Action Center.

Due to the large numbers of people staying at the shelters, they are asking for donations. The shelters are asking for shower items, toiletry items and bedding. Cleaning supplies and paper towels are also needed.

The Catholic Action Center is specifically asking for sleeping bags and long underwear.

If you want to make a donation, both shelters say you can drop items off at the front desk at any time.

