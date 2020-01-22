One of two Lexington shooting suspects arrested

Police in Lexington have arrested a man accused in a shooting that happened early this year.

Alajuwuan Martin faces multiple charges, including second-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Police believe Martin is one of two men involved in the robbing and shooting of a man and woman found with gunshot wounds at the intersection of Winchester Road and Eastland Parkway.

The woman told police she and the man met Martin at the Office Lounge Bar. They went to Martin's apartment to buy marijuana.

The woman said when she and the man tried to leave, Martin and a masked man held them at gunpoint and demanded money. When the male victim said he did not have money with him, the masked man shot him.

Martin shot the woman shortly after.

Neither of the victims had life-threatening injuries. The hospital released them the next day.

Police are still looking for the second suspect. They have not released any details on who that person might be.