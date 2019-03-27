Lexington shooting suspect extradited from California

Fayette County sheriff's deputies extradited J'Mere Bryant from Los Angeles County, Calif., today.

J'Mere Bryant | Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office

Bryant is accused of firing shots at a car at the intersection of North Broadway and Fourth Street back on March 1.

A 17-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was shot as a result. She was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Bryant is charged with assault and wanton endangerment. He's expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

The video above is from a WKYT report the day of the shooting.