Murder suspect, victim named in Lexington shooting

Lexington police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting.

Damarkus "Spice" Hill, 31, has an active warrant for murder.

Hill is accused of shooting Darius Bolden, 22, on Hollow Creek Drive on Thursday.

Police said Hill approached a white car and fired multiple shots. Bolden, a passenger in the car, was struck in the head.

The driver of the car was not injured. He drove to a home on Radcliffe Road.

From there, Bolden was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about Hill is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).