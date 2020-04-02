Lexington sign company shifts to making PPE for medical staff

During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers have found themselves scrambling to find personal protection equipment (PPE,) but one Fayette County company is hoping to help out.

Integrated Sign & Graphic in Fayette County primarily makes custom signs and lighting that would be installed on commercial properties and buildings.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, however, the company has transitioned to making face shields as a way to help medical staff and those on the front lines.

“They’re really the ones on the front lines, and as stressful as it may be for the rest of us, they’re really the ones that we need to be supporting and we were just looking for an avenue to be able to do that,” says Aaron Anderkin, with Integrated Sign & Graphic.

And while they’re in the early stages of production right know, Anderkin says making face shields should be a relatively easy transition due to their equipment.

“We are fortunate to have the equipment that we need, particularly the CNC equipment, and it’s because of that we can make it a fairly efficient process,” he says.

Anderkin says at this time they’ve only been able to help local hospitals and medical staff, but once they protect their manufacturing they’re hoping to help anyone in need of this personal protection equipment.

“We’re gearing up right now to manufacture approximately 20,000 over the next four weeks,” says Anderkin.

Until they are able to start mass production, Anderkin is still working with local health care workers to make sure they have what they need.

“We still have a lot that we have not been able to sell, and we are selling them essentially at cost so we know that we are giving a fair and competitive price,” he says.

Any businesses looking for face shields can contact Integrated Sign & Graphic at:

info@integratedsign.com

Toll-Free: 1(800)755-7956

Local: (859)263-2800

