Lexington small businesses team up to launch "LexUnite"

With orders from Governor Andy Beshear to close dining rooms, restaurants are changing their model to try to stay afloat.

Several owners are launching "LexUnite", a resource for people to go to to find out how and when they can help.

Their website links to the dozens of small businesses that have been force to shutter or change their business model in the past few days.

The list includes bars, restaurants, coffee houses and other services.

Businesses like Atomic Ramen and Crank and Boom are adapting their practices and are constantly finding new ways to stay afloat in this new normal.

Daniel, Wu, owner and chef of Atomic Ramen, said he understands folks are trying to save money by not eating out, but the site shares tips on how support local businesses.

“Every Friday night, you go on a date to your favorite restaurant, you drop $40 or $60, drop a gift card for $40 to that restaurant,” he said.

He is encouraging folks to share LexUnite as much as possible to support the hospitality and retail industry in the bluegrass.