Lexington special needs daycare hosted event to help families of kids with disabilities

A Lexington special needs daycare is trying to connect family members of kids with disabilities to the resources they need.

That’s the motivation behind The Kidz Club’s first Special Needs Expo Bluegrass.

It was hosted Sunday at Embassy Suites on Newtown Pike beginning at 1 p.m.

With more than 50 exhibits, families could find everything from support groups to different types of therapy programs that are all available in the bluegrass area.

"We are thrilled that there are smiles here, that there are connections here,” The Kidz Club Community Relations Coordinator Michelle Bridges said. “And, we believe differences are going to be made in families' lives because they attended here today."

Organizers said The Kidz Club plans to continue hosting the event for years to come.