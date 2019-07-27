Lexington stabbing sends one to hospital

Police have more questions than answers after a man was found on North Broadway with a stab wound Saturday morning.

Officers say they were initially called out to a report of an apparent pedestrian down around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the road in the 700 block of North Broadway. Investigators say the man had a stab wound.

The victim was taken to UK Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was unable to give them much information about the incident.

There are no suspects at this time.

