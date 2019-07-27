Lexington stabbing sends one to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Police have more questions than answers after a man was found on North Broadway with a stab wound Saturday morning.
Officers say they were initially called out to a report of an apparent pedestrian down around 5:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the road in the 700 block of North Broadway. Investigators say the man had a stab wound.
The victim was taken to UK Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the victim was unable to give them much information about the incident.
There are no suspects at this time.