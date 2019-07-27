Lexington stabbing sends one to hospital

By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Police have more questions than answers after a man was found on North Broadway with a stab wound Saturday morning.

Officers say they were initially called out to a report of an apparent pedestrian down around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the road in the 700 block of North Broadway. Investigators say the man had a stab wound.

The victim was taken to UK Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was unable to give them much information about the incident.

There are no suspects at this time.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus