Lexington steakhouse builds deck for more outside seating ahead of reopening

Phase Two of Kentucky's Healthy at Work reopening plan begins Friday as we move into the Memorial Day weekend.

Restaurants can reopen at a reduced capacity indoors, but there are fewer restrictions for dining outdoors or on the patio.

— Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) May 21, 2020

There is a whole other deck being added on at the Blue Heron Steakhouse in Lexington to keep people at a social distance when doors reopen tomorrow.

Owner Keith Clark says he has had to scramble to get things ready. Initially, he thought restaurants wouldn't open until June, nut when Governor Andy Beshear set the date for May 22, he knew what he had to do.

"When they reduced our seating capacity to 33% capacity, we immediately decided that we wanted to open right away but we couldn't cash flow with the number of seats allowed," Clark said. "But they did allow us to have unlimited outdoor seating as long as you maintain the six-foot separation."

So, Clark applied for a city permit to build a temporary deck. It was approved. Contractors started work last Sunday and finished Thursday.

Clark says he has lost so much revenue due to canceled sporting events and graduations. He even stopped offering curbside pickup due to low customer turnout. He hopes opening doors tomorrow will help the restaurant get back to a sense of normalcy.

The owner tells us employees will be wearing masks and gloves and sanitizing frequently.

In the last three days, the restaurant has received more than 70 reservations for Friday night. Employees are working to space those reservations apart to accommodate social distancing.