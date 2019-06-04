Lexington street blocked off after man found shot

Part of Elm Tree Lane is blocked off in Lexington after a man was found with a gunshot wound.

Around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, police say suspects in a white car were shooting at people in a black car in the area of Elm Tree and Second Street.

They say one adult man was lightly grazed with a bullet and was transported for a minor injury.

One officer saw the incident happen.

They located several shell casings in the road.

Officers have Elm Tree Lane blocked between Short Street and Second Street.

This story is developing.