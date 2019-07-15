Thunderstorms bring heavy rains, flooding to Lexington

Monday afternoon thunderstorms brought heavy rain to portions of Lexington, and crews have blocked off some roads because of high water.

One of the areas which had high water is North Broadway near New Circle Road at the railroad bridge. The road has since reopened.

City traffic managers have also received reports of high water at West High Street near Jefferson Street, West Loudon Avenue near Broadway and Russell Cave Road along with Elm Tree Lane at East Second Street. The waters have receded since the initial reports.

The storms are also producing damage, as a tree has fallen on a power line and car on Whitney Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid these areas.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey says the high water issues are because the thunderstorms are slow-moving, and they are dropping heavy rains in the same areas.