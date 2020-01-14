Lexington students celebrate MLK through art

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is next week and to celebrate, students at Lexington's Yates Elementary are creating artwork of the civil rights leader.

Students are drawing Dr. King's image on paper grocery bags. The plan is to take more than 350 of these bags to a local grocery store and allow shoppers to place their groceries in them and take the art home.

Their teacher says the purpose is to share MLK's dream with the community and empower kids through art.

"He wanted his four children to grow up and do what jobs they wanted to do," said Yates 4th grader Brayden Hill. "It doesn't matter what skin

color they are."

If you'd like a piece of the artwork, you can find it Saturday morning at the Bryan Station Kroger when you check out.

