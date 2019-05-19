Lexington students go back in time for sock hop at Parkette Drive-In

Some Lexington students made their spring dance a blast from the past.

Homeschool students with Veritas Christian Academy turned the Parkette Drive-In on New Circle Road into a sock hop.

The students all dressed up in 1950’s fashion and even brought back the dances from that decade.

Audra Thomas, a parent at Veritas Christian Academy says the students really got into character.

"They've loved it. They've gone to town. They spent two weeks learning dances from an instructor at the Barbara Ann School of Dance and they're putting it to use today."

Thomas says this year’s theme was inspired after her son’s Halloween costume a few years ago.