Lexington students using art to promote heart-healthy choices

Saturday marks the beginning of Heart Health Awareness Month in the US.

Students in Lexington are doing their part to educate others about heart-healthy choices.

Friday, students at Sayre School used art to make a difference.

They designed more than a hundred bright and colorful paper grocery bags in an effort to raise awareness and promote heart health messages empowering people to love their hearts.

"I feel blessed that I have an opportunity to share my students' ideas in the community, and that their voices are heard," teacher Anne Allen said.

Using art as a way to help others is a lesson Allen likes to revisit often.

Last week, her students raised money for Relief Efforts in Australia with art pieces inspired by the animals native to the area.

This time, the project isn't about raising money, it's all about awareness.

"Anytime you see art especially art by students it just makes your heart happy," Allen said. "All of my students took part so it was a heartwarming project as well."

The bags will be available at the Euclid Kroger in Lexington starting Saturday. If you're interested, be sure to ask for a Sayre student's heart-healthy bag.

You can also show your support for Heart Health Awareness Month by wearing red on February 7.