Lexington suspends programs for senior citizens

Lexington has suspended city programs for senior citizens.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced Wednesday the city will suspend programs for senior citizens, effective Friday, March 13, because of COVID-19.

Beginning on Friday, there will be no programming for seniors at the Senior Center, the Charles Young Center, the Bell House, or Black and Williams Center, which hosts Elder Crafters. The centers will be closed to the public.

“Senior adults and those with chronic health conditions are at higher risk for complications of COVID-19,” said Mayor Gorton. “The CDC recommends people over the age of 60, and anyone with heart, lung or kidney disease, cancer or diabetes, stay at home as much as possible. We know this virus is most dangerous for our seniors. We need to take steps to protect them.”

While the programming is suspended, staff members’ responsibilities will shift to involve more outreach to seniors at home.

Bluegrass Community Action Partnership, which works with the City, will deliver lunch to seniors who depend on the meals at the Senior Center.

Gorton said the programming will be reinstated as soon as possible.

“We know our seniors enjoy these programs, and we hope to get them back on line as soon as we get past the threat of this virus,” she said.

COVID-19 testing Wednesday revealed no new cases, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. There are still a total of 8 positive cases statewide.