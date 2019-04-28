Lexington synagogue prays for victims of San Diego synagogue shooting

A Lexington rabbi is speaking out against repeated acts of violence on places of worship.

Almost a week after suicide bombers killed hundreds of worshipers inside Sri Lankan churches, on Friday, a gunman opened fire inside a synagogue near San Diego, leaving one person dead.

"There's that eerie sense of wondering is this what we can come to expect," said Rabbi David Wirtschafter.

Wirtschafter oversees Temple Adath Israel, a synagogue on Ashland Avenue where doors stay locked even during worship.

"We've hired off-duty police. We've invested more technology around the facilities so we can have video of what's happening here," said Wirtschafter.

Although this heightened security sheds light on the reality of the world, the rabbi explained no should be intimidated to practice their faith.

"As Americans our hearts should be broken anytime that innocent blood is shed, especially those of us who believe in freedom in religion," said Wirtschafter.

Sunday, congregants at Temple Adath Israel celebrated Yom Hashoah, a holiday that remembers Holocaust survivors.

Congregants prayed for the six million Holocaust victims and victims in California.

Wirtschafter expressed that American leaders should preach tolerance and re-examine the country's gun laws.

But as the national debate on these issues continue, the rabbi stressed people of faith will not live in fear.

"We're going to come for worship, Torah study, Bible study as we always do. Our people will continue to practice our faith as long as we live," said Wirtschafter.

Faith leaders in Lexington are gathering once again in response to the gun violence.

They're hosting a rally May 6 at St. Paul Catholic Church on W. Short Street.

Leaders will be calling on legislators in Kentucky and Washington D.C. to pass gun-safety laws.