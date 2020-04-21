Lexington teacher using art to help students get through challenging times

A Lexington teacher is helping her students get through these challenging times.

(WKYT)

Kelsey Davis at Coventry Oak Elementary School is encouraging her students to be creative, and she’s making it easier by taking art supplies to their homes.

Kelsey Davis, art teacher at Coventry Oak Elementary in Lexington, is helping her students stay encouraged during this pandemic. She’s creating art supplies “goodie bags” and dropping them off outside students homes. She wants them to use the supplies to channel their feelings. pic.twitter.com/G1bIC7Juzk — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) April 21, 2020

When it became clear that schools would be closed for an extended period of time, Davis sought funding for art supplies so she could give them to her students. Thanks to the Keep Kids Learning Grant through Donors Choose, Davis received $1,000 in Walmart gift cards.

“I stayed up until three that morning trying to spend that $1,000 as fast as I could,” Davis said.

Davis purchased paint, construction paper, markers, glue, and more to put together goodie bags for students. Davis says kids can use the supplies to create their own masterpieces or follow her along during one of her YouTube tutorials.

“My hope is that these art supplies help them process everything that’s going on," Davis said. "I want this to be a way for them to release some of the emotions that they have, a way for them to cope, just a chance for them to experience their own feelings.”

Davis is among a dozen other teachers at Coventry Oak who trying to keep students active and engaged through online instruction.

Later this week, Kelsey Davis says she’ll drop off the bags of art supplies to her students' front doors while maintaining a social distance.